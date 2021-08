You may have noticed that we are in the midst of a Great Supermarket Reshuffle, where customer loyalties are being tested, shifted and re-forged. The news that Waitrose scored worst for delivery freshness (with Tesco coming out on top) by a study released by Which? is only fuel to the epic store wars going on right now. It all started with Ocado’s pandemic-induced queues for delivery windows that made Glastonbury tickets seem easy to acquire; then came the delivery service’s defection from Waitrose to Marks & Spencers.