CATWOMAN: HUNTED - First Look And Voice Cast For DC's Next Animated Feature Revealed

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (via THR) has unveiled a first look at upcoming animated feature Catwoman: Hunted, along with the main voice cast and a tentative release date. The anime-style adventure will see Batman's feline foe up to her old tricks as she plans to steal a priceless...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Dc#Home Entertainment#Interpol#Gotham
