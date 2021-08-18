For Giants offense, a few silver linings Saturday in the run game
As far as offensive performances go, Saturday night’s outing by the New York Giants was perhaps just that: Offensive. The offense struggled to get anything going when they had the football, both on the ground and in the air. Reserve quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson combined to complete just 8 of 23 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, a scoring strike that came on a scramble drill late in the game from Thorson.www.bigblueview.com
