Pair Arrested for Shooting That Left Two Injured in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a pair of suspects in connection with a weekend shooting that left two people injured near a downtown bar. Police on Wednesday said that after obtaining surveillance footage from an area business, investigating officers were able to identify Dashere Lewis, 30, and Stacey Henry, 23, both of Dover, as the men responsible for the shootings. Both men were located and apprehended without incident at the Super 8 Hotel at 38 N. DuPont Highway on Tuesday morning.