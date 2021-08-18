Cancel
‘LEGO Masters’ New Episode Presents LEGO Puppet Theater

By Matthew Honda
talentrecap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contestants weren’t the only ones feeling the pressure in this week’s LEGO Masters. Host Will Arnett felt his job threatened when a new host kicked off the show without him. Will Puppét (a.k.a. Billy), a puppet version of the LEGO Batman star, was a fitting co-host for this week’s challenge that had brick artists building their own puppets. The challenge also revealed one brick artist might have a voice worth Simon Cowell’s time.

