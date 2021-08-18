Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

[WATCH] Gabrielle Union Teaches Daughter Kaavia To Love Every Mole On Her Body

By Tasha Turner
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile wearing her newly cut TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) and relaxing in the pool. Cameras caught Gabrielle Union having a teachable mommy-daughter moment with her daughter Kaavia James (aka Shady Baby). Giving a lesson on skin and acceptance. Union posted to TikTok on Thursday, August 12, writing, “Teaching her to love every part of herself 🤎,” They start off the conversation with Shady Baby asking about moles and Union pointing out that she has a mole on her face, the conversation went like this:

thesource.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mole#Twa#Afro#Tiktok#Drs#Shadybaby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hair CareRefinery29

“I’ve Unlearned Eurocentric Beauty Ideals”: Gabrielle Union On Her Big Chop

The way that traditional media depicts women with short hair is sketchy at best. For Gabrielle Union, a big issue is the over-dramatized narrative: A short haircut means a bad breakup or other devastating life event. The actress addressed this in an Instagram photo of her Big Chop, writing: "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost, but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy."
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Watch Gabrielle Union Teach Daughter Kaavia James, 2½, to Love Her Body in Adorable Video

Gabrielle Union shows her daughter Kaavia James to embrace the moles on her body as they're a "part of you" Gabrielle Union is teaching her little girl about self-love. In an adorable video posted to Instagram last week, the L.A.'s Finest actress, 48, has a candid conversation with her daughter Kaavia James, 2½, about embracing the moles on her body and learning to "love every part of herself."
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

'AGT' Fans Are Blowing Up Sofía Vergara's Instagram With Heart-Eye and Fire Emojis

America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara never knows what incredible act she’ll see next on stage, but she always makes sure to dress for the occasion. Since AGT season 16 debuted earlier this summer, viewers have admired Sofía's fashion picks, including one of her most recent looks. For last Tuesday’s episode, the 49-year-old Modern Family actress wore a black and white jumpsuit by Balmain, which featured a halter top design with a plunging neckline and gold detailed pockets. She completed her chic look with long dangle earrings, sparkling purple bracelets and her signature red lip.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Recap: Yung Joc Swings on His Son After Their Conversation Goes Nowhere

On the latest episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Safaree heads to Miami to get time away from Erica. He’s upset because Erica has been destroying his things out of anger. And he doesn’t want their daughter to see them having some very heated moments. While he’s out of town, their house is robbed. Erica doesn’t like that Safaree was posting videos of himself clubbing in Miami and not wearing his wedding ring while she was there dealing with the aftermath of the robbery. So she’s filing for divorce.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.

Comments / 2

Community Policy