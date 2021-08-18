[WATCH] Gabrielle Union Teaches Daughter Kaavia To Love Every Mole On Her Body

On the latest episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Safaree heads to Miami to get time away from Erica. He’s upset because Erica has been destroying his things out of anger. And he doesn’t want their daughter to see them having some very heated moments. While he’s out of town, their house is robbed. Erica doesn’t like that Safaree was posting videos of himself clubbing in Miami and not wearing his wedding ring while she was there dealing with the aftermath of the robbery. So she’s filing for divorce.