[WATCH] Gabrielle Union Teaches Daughter Kaavia To Love Every Mole On Her Body
While wearing her newly cut TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) and relaxing in the pool. Cameras caught Gabrielle Union having a teachable mommy-daughter moment with her daughter Kaavia James (aka Shady Baby). Giving a lesson on skin and acceptance. Union posted to TikTok on Thursday, August 12, writing, “Teaching her to love every part of herself 🤎,” They start off the conversation with Shady Baby asking about moles and Union pointing out that she has a mole on her face, the conversation went like this:thesource.com
