Brite Bodies’ plasterwork tables and Tracy Glover’s handblown glass lighting emphasize the material and the method. Krista Sharif and Kate Hayes, founders of this Atlanta-based studio, share an interest in playful old-world objects that showcase their affinity for plasterwork. Launched this May, their exuberant first collection features 11 pieces inspired by sources as disparate as punk fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and the geometry of celestial motifs. “We sought to create energetic, adventurous, and inclusive designs that stir the senses and soul. Given the unusual times we’re living in, the aim of the collection was to captivate and transport,” says Hayes. “It’s intentionally unidentifiable in time.”