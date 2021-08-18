Back together: Brock reacclimates himself with Lakeview cross country
Columbus Lakeview cross country coach James Brock is looking forward to the fall high school season after being apart from his team most of last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his career outside the school, Brock was limited in his ability to have physical contact with the athletes. Assistant coach Drew Ahlers helped gather the team together last year in Brock's absence, but it just wasn't the same.columbustelegram.com
Comments / 0