Help Wanted

RTM Industrial Maintenance Currently looking for millwrights/welders, competitive pay based on experience, benefits such as, health insurance, retirement program, paid time off and bonuses. Minimum of 2 years experience in maintenance in a manufacturing environment or equivalent, sawmill experience a plus. Travel is a must, lodging and per diem paid when on the road. Candidates must have a valid drivers license and ability to pass a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening. Ray Tharpe, RTM Industrial Maintenance Inc., RTM Industrial Crane & Rigging Inc. 434-247-1039 ray.tharpe@rtm-ind.com www.rtm-ind.com.

