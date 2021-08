The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost one of their 2021 first-round picks for the entire season. During their preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury that will end his season before it could begin, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It was originally thought Etienne could have surgery and potentially return late in the season, but the Jaguars placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday, which means he will not be allowed to return this year.