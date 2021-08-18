Census Bureau: 2% of people in Thomasboro identified as multi-racial in 2019

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Inc recently issued the following announcement. Breakfast $8.00 per person Sign in cost $10.00 per person. Wishes on Wheels of Champaign County, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to grant a wish every year for a child with a serious medical condition. Our organization began in 1994 with thirteen members and has grown to a base of 250 volunteers, donors and event attendees, all within the Central Illinois community. Each year we raise funds through multiple endeavors, such as our live and silent auctions, car/bike washes, monetary donations and sponsorships, and funds raised from our main event, the August Annual Benefit Run. Our event is August 21, 2021 located at VFW of Champaign 609 Edgebrook Champaign IL Breakfast is $8.00 per person 9:00-11:30 at VFW Sign in 10:00-11:45 $10.00 per person Run leaves at NOON Run ends at 5:00 Auction begins at 5:00 Everyone is welcome Thank you!!! Without you, wishes couldn't be granted.