Sean Lock, Comedian and British Panel-Show Legend, Dead at 58

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Lock, the English comedian who’s perhaps best known as a tenured, deadpan captain on the panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died at the age of 58. Lock’s agent confirmed to BBC News that the cause of death was cancer, and he was “surrounded by his family” at home. Since 2005, Lock’s heady presence on Channel 4 made him a fan-favorite among viewers: There’s a solid chance you’ve seen viral clips of his work, whether it was about a carrot in a box, challenging wanks, or constructive criticism to children actors. Prior to his panel-show era, Lock wrote and starred in his own 2002 recluse sitcom, 15 Storeys High. Several prominent comedians from across the pond, including Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, and Stephen Merchant have mourned the loss of their close friend on social media. Ricky Gervais also wrote that Lock was “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

