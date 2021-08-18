Dan Moore Jr. could be the Steelers’ swing tackle, but he appears to be much more than that
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie OT Dan Moore Jr. has been full of surprises since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after an impressive collegiate career at Texas A&M. His selection actually startled me on the third day of the draft, not because of when and where he was selected, but because of his scouting report coming out of Aggies Land. His selection seemed a little redundant to me, with his doppelganger already on the roster.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
