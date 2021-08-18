Cancel
Save 50% on a standing desk converter and give your back a break

By David Watsky
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Sitting is the new smoking," is the melodramatic phrase you've probably heard from a chiropractor or yoga fanatic. While that's probably not an apples-to-apples comparison, sitting for long periods of time has been shown to be quite hazardous for your back. If you work at a desk (or on the couch) for long periods, a standing desk or desk converter that forces you to your feet for a while can really help. This sturdy Flexispot standing desk converter is on sale right now, down 50% to $60 on Amazon. It normally sells for twice that, as do most other comparable models we found.

