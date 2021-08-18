Cancel
Increasing Downpours Impede Efforts to Improve Lake Champlain's Water Quality

By Mark Johnson
 6 days ago
Don't let me ruin your fun at the beach, but there's yet more bad news about the likely effects of the climate crisis in Vermont. A sobering warning is woven through a recent report about the water quality in Lake Champlain, Vermont's crown jewel. The climate crisis could create a serious drag on the huge, expensive, decades-long push to reduce the phosphorus that feeds weed growth and algae blooms, including the toxic blue-green algae that force beach closings and indicate a lake under stress.

