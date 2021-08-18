Increasing Downpours Impede Efforts to Improve Lake Champlain's Water Quality
Don't let me ruin your fun at the beach, but there's yet more bad news about the likely effects of the climate crisis in Vermont. A sobering warning is woven through a recent report about the water quality in Lake Champlain, Vermont's crown jewel. The climate crisis could create a serious drag on the huge, expensive, decades-long push to reduce the phosphorus that feeds weed growth and algae blooms, including the toxic blue-green algae that force beach closings and indicate a lake under stress.www.sevendaysvt.com
