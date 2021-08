From Henry Ruggs to Jaylen Waddle, Alabama’s high-powered passing game of the past few years had track speed at wideout. They demanded respect from opposing defenses who always ran the threat of someone getting behind the safeties, and when that happened, touchdown. Both Ruggs and Waddle were first-round picks in each of the last two NFL drafts so Nick Saban found someone with high-end speed in the transfer portal.