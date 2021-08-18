Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Shows Off New Pokémon & Battle System

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a chance to shine in a new gameplay trailer that highlights some of the game’s open-world mechanics. The Pokémon Company held another one of its Pokémon Presents presentations today, which came packed with lots of updates on titles new and old. In the video, it’s shown that players can ride on some Pokémon, with some versions of already known monsters exclusive to this version of the Sinnoh region, called the Hisui Region in this earlier era.