How AI Can Turn Language into Code

Most technologies start with big hype in the industry and step-by-step lose their attention since they can not meet our expectations in solving real-world problems. Artificial Intelligence is one of the only recent technologies that have met and beaten its expectations. However, if we do not have a solid strategy in pursuing AI development, this technology may end up at the same destination as others. The AI strategy has three main pillars: Feasibility, Performance, and Scalability. Nowadays, everyone talks about the potentials of AI models but I want to pinpoint issues that must be investigated carefully in order to create a perfect AI strategy. With a solid AI strategy, you increase the chance of success in building AI products. On the same mission, I recently wrote an article on how to create a perfect data strategy. You can find it below.