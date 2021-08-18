Cancel
Anticipated Retracement? Cardano Dips Below $2 Following Market Downturn (ADA Price Analysis)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA/USD – Market Retraces From Weekend Surge. Key Support Levels: $1.87, $1.77, $1.68. Key Resistance Levels: $2.00, $2.10, $2.20. Despite dropping 6.5% today, ADA is still up 17% over the week. This is because it surged aggressively on Friday as it climbed from $1.85 to break $2.00 and hit $2.15. It continued on Saturday to reach as high as $2.28, where it finally rolled over.

