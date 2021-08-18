Anticipated Retracement? Cardano Dips Below $2 Following Market Downturn (ADA Price Analysis)

Cardano (ADA) recently hit a new all-time high with the rally. The price of the altcoin had surged past $2.5 on Friday to set a new trading record. While the market awaits the release of the Alonzo Purple Hard Fork that would bring smart contracts capability to the network, indicators have shown that the price is nowhere near the end of its run. The increased interest in the project shows that the coin will continue to grow. But just like any asset, there are things that could hinder this growth. This is what crypto analyst, Benjamin Cowen, has taken time out to explain.