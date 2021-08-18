Don Reed @ The Marsh Berkeley: ‘Going Out’ - SF Mime Troupe: ‘Tales of the Resistance: Persistence’, Episode 7 - Peter Robinson
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with comedian Don Reed (pictured), about his newest solo work, Going Out, with which The Marsh Berkeley returns to presenting live on-stage theater for the first time since March 2020. Also, we broadcast episode seven of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, as part of our Corona Radio Theater Initiative. And Peter Robinson talks with Peter Katcoff, president of the Marin Philosophical Society.www.kalw.org
