Calling All Art + Tech Creatives: The OPPO Renovators 2021 Project Is Underway!

By Vy Yang
Design Milk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the fields of art and technology initially seem very different, they are often intertwined in the design world. OPPO, a leading global brand in smart devices, believe that it is this intersection of art and technology that the most promising, creative, and innovative ideas are formed, which is why they launched the OPPO Renovators Project (named after OPPO’s Reno mobile phone series). Also known as the OPPO Emerging Artists Project, the Renovators Project is now in its third year seeking talent and designers to showcase their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking through this year’s theme, Light. The 2021 Renovators Project is currently underway and the deadline to submit is August 29, 2021, so get your entries in today!

#Creativity#Art World#Art Exhibitions#The Renovators Project#Design Milk#Art Tech#Art Toy#The Art Toy Category#Objet D Art#Oppo Renovators#Dubai World Expo#Oppo Renovators 2021
