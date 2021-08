Alyssa Milano confirmed that she was involved in a car accident after her uncle Mitchell Carp suffered a heart attack. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” the actress, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 18. “I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”