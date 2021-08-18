Cancel
NFL

USA TODAY ranks Spencer Rattler as the Top QB heading into 2021

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
At this point, it doesn’t really come as much of a surprise to see Spencer Rattler’s name at the top of any list. He’s the best quarterback in college football heading into the 2021 season and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Yet, while we see the talent and the ceiling, it’s good that the rest of the country sees it as well. Not only does it help Rattler’s case as a Heisman frontrunner if he’s able to live up to the hype, but it helps Oklahoma’s recruiting pitches to top players across the country.

Every bit of positive publicity only helps to enhance the Oklahoma Sooners as a national brand. So, while it’s not a surprise that Rattler tops the list of USA TODAY’s top quarterbacks entering the 2021 season, let’s see what Paul Myerburg had to say about Lincoln Riley’s quarterback.

Barring injury, Rattler is going to be one of the last players standing for the Heisman Trophy. Too far? Lincoln Riley was hired as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 2015 and replaced Bob Stoops as head coach in 2017. Baker Mayfield finished fourth for the Heisman in 2015, third in 2016 and first in 2017. Kyler Murray finished first in 2018. Jalen Hurts finished second in 2019. After a flawed but still impressive debut season in the starting lineup, Rattler is ready to join that group in 2021. – Myerburg

Rattler has a chance to continue a trend that dates back to Baker Mayfield’s first season with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2015 when he was a Heisman finalist for the first time. Since Mayfield’s first appearance with the Sooners in 2015, every starting quarterback has been a finalist. Rattler didn’t accomplish that feat in year one, but he could join the list in year two.

Though he didn’t reach the award ceremony in 2020, Rattler would be the fourth straight Sooners quarterback to go to New York for the festivities if he has the season that many think he’s capable of having.

Unfortunately, at this point, the hype could hinder him. He’ll need to have a near-flawless season to match the tone set this preseason as the Heisman favorite and projected top quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft. But if we know anything about Spencer Rattler, he’s not going to be afraid of the expectations or the challenges that come with being the top quarterback on the top team in the Big 12.

