McAfee Partners With True Network Solutions To Offer Walmart Customers In-Store And Online Tech Services
The partnership provides greater access to security protection software for PC and mobile Walmart customers nationwide. McAfee is announcing an exclusive retail partnership with True Network Solutions, Inc. Together, the companies are bringing McAfee security solutions to Walmart PC and mobile customers in the US, along with an array of technical service offerings. Offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support as well as Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.aithority.com
