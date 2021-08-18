Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

McAfee Partners With True Network Solutions To Offer Walmart Customers In-Store And Online Tech Services

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

The partnership provides greater access to security protection software for PC and mobile Walmart customers nationwide. McAfee is announcing an exclusive retail partnership with True Network Solutions, Inc. Together, the companies are bringing McAfee security solutions to Walmart PC and mobile customers in the US, along with an array of technical service offerings. Offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support as well as Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcafee#Security Software#Technical Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
InternetStamford Advocate

Flybits and Affinity Solutions partner to provide mobile contextualized card-linked offers

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, and Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, today announced the launch of My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. This comes at a time when many banks are struggling to deliver predictive and proactive experiences that can delight and drive business growth while protecting the privacy of their customers.
Small Businessbagogames.com

Offering Every Avenue Of Customer Service As An Online Business

Customer service is incredibly important in the world of modern business. Customers expect to be able to get in touch when they have an issue, and being able to provide the right information at the right time can be a huge benefit to small companies. But how exactly are you supposed to offer customer service options that will appeal to everyone? It will be some work, but this article will be helping you to offer every avenue of customer service to your customers, turning your online business into a customer service powerhouse.
Businessaithority.com

Creatio Partners With Qmulus Solutions to Further Strengthen Its Market Position in the UK

A New Partnership Will Combine Qmulus Solutions Broad Expertise in Areas of Software and Integration Services Delivery With Creatio’s Cutting-Edge No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its partnership with Qmulus Solutions. Through this collaboration, Creatio is aiming to further expand and strengthen its presence in the UK thus help more businesses gain freedom from IT constrains through no-code workflow automation.
Businessaithority.com

Moesif Raises $12Million To Help Product Leaders Build Better API Experiences

Moesif, which provides product insights into how customers use their APIs and tooling to build better developer experiences, has announced a $12 million Series A led by David Sacks and Arra Malekzadeh of Craft Ventures, the latter of whom will join Moesif’s board. Previous investor, Merus Capital, also participated in the round, bringing the San Francisco-based startup’s total raise to $15.5 million. Moesif’s “bottom-up” virality within organizations has led to Moesif’s revenue growing over 20% MoM throughout 2021 as customers rely on Moesif for critical insights into user behavior. With the new funding, Moesif plans to hire across engineering, sales, developer relations, and customer success.
Businessaithority.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement With SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. .@8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with...
Businessaithority.com

DeFi Technologies Follows Coinbase And Other Market Makers In Joining The DeFi Alliance

DeFi Technologies Inc. announces it has joined the DeFi Alliance. Launched in early 2020 as the Chicago DeFi Alliance, the group provides mentorship and funding for early-stage tech teams working in the $70 billion decentralized finance (“DeFi”) sector. Other members of the 150+ company alliance include Coinbase, Jump Capital, CMT Digital, Cumberland DRW, amongst others.
Businessaithority.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
Softwareaithority.com

Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

U.S. health systems are leveraging Tecsys software to centralize and optimize pharmacy operations with supply chain best practices, streamlining DSCSA and 340B program compliance. Tecsys Inc. (TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces another significant milestone to its end-to-end Elite™ Healthcare supply chain execution platform with its end-to-end...
Internetaithority.com

Permission.io Announces Availability On Google Cloud Marketplace To Accelerate Permission-Based Advertising

Permission.io will integrate into Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding access to its infrastructure for marketers to build opt-in audiences and reward consumers for engagement. Permission.io , a leading provider of permission-based digital advertising, announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Technologyaithority.com

Ad-Tech Innovator QTT Launches Marketplace to Drive Seamless Digital, Linear TV Ad Interoperability

Launch Follows Receipt of Patents Achieving Advertising-System Interoperability Among Broadcasters, Cable Networks, MVPDs and Digital Supply and Demand Side Platforms. Initial Television Participants Include A+E Networks, FOX, Reelz; Magnite Is First Participating SSP. Buyers and sellers of linear television ad inventory now have a fully transparent solution enabling them to...
Internetaithority.com

Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

Afterpay Ads deliver more customers to merchants – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Afterpay the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announced the debut of Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. Built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.
Electronicsaithority.com

Noveto Completes Development Of Proprietary New Chip Set To Drive Its SmartBeaming Technology

Audio innovation specialist, Noveto, introduces its proprietary new chipset developed to drive its revolutionary SmartBeaming technology. Noveto is the first company to successfully develop SmartBeaming technology, which dynamically beams audio to outside the user’s ears, creating a first of its kind immersive 3D stereo experience, without the need for headphones and without disturbing people around you.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Technologyaithority.com

InMobi and HUMAN Partner to Keep Mobile In-App Advertising Secure and Human

HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops), a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human, announced a partnership with InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies that fuel industries around the world. The partnership, which includes a direct integration with HUMAN’s MediaGuard solution, enforces both companies’ commitment to building a transparent and fraud-free in-app advertising ecosystem with real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective as part of a continued, collaborative effort to disincentivize cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources and cooperation across the industry.
Internetaithority.com

AnalyticsIQ Launches Data Shop on Narrative’s Data Streaming Platform

AnalyticsIQ’s individual-level B2B and B2C audiences rooted in cognitive psychology are easily accessible via a custom e-commerce storefront. AnalyticsIQ, the leading predictive analytics innovator and marketing data creator, announced the launch of their new e-commerce store for audience data. The store is built with Narrative’s new Data Shops offering, which enables companies to effortlessly spin up a branded data shop that lets data users easily find, purchase, and leverage a variety of proprietary data assets via a familiar e-commerce experience.
Businessaithority.com

Charge Analytics Chooses Soracom to Connect Advanced IoT Monitoring and Control Systems

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced that Charge Analytics has selected Soracom to provide mission-critical cellular IoT connectivity to remote monitoring and control systems deployed in highly regulated industrial settings such as construction, manufacturing, mining, and chemical production. These systems transmit real-time indoor and outdoor industrial plant data such as air quality, pressure, temperature, air flow, humidity and other metrics to secure cloud platforms for data logging and remote access, analysis, and technical support.
Softwareaithority.com

Global Training Platform Go1 Partners With Adobe to Enhance Personalized Corporate Learning Experiences

Go1, the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced a global partnership with Adobe to equip Adobe Captivate Prime learning management system users with Go1’s extensive workplace learning online library. Adobe Captivate Prime users will have in-product access to Go1’s vast content library within a new Content Marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy