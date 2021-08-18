Cancel
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Adds Shipwire Logistics Platform To Sweden Warehouse

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Boras, Sweden, warehouse boasts new on-demand e-commerce order fulfillment technology. Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment solutions and third-party logistics, announced that Shipwire, the company’s e-commerce logistics platform, has been integrated into its warehouse in Borås, Sweden. Access to Shipwire enables online brands and retailers in the region to manage their operations through the cloud-based platform and ship to customers domestically and internationally.

