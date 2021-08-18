Facebook reportedly shuts down Taliban accounts on WhatsApp
This article, Facebook reportedly shuts down Taliban accounts on WhatsApp, originally appeared on CNET.com. As the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, WhatsApp reportedly blocked multiple channels the group was using to communicate. Facebook, owner of the encrypted messaging app, told the Financial Times on Tuesday that it had blocked a number being used by the Taliban as a hotline for civilians in the Afghan capital to report violence and looting. WhatsApp also blocked other "official Taliban channels," according to the report.www.sfgate.com
