MLB

Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt conscious after line drive hit him in his face, manager says

By Jason Hanna
CNN
 6 days ago


A line drive struck Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the face Tuesday in Chicago, dropping him to his knees for several minutes before he was carted off the field on his way to a hospital.



Bob Melvin
Chris Bassitt
#Oakland Athletics#White Sox#Oakland A#Mlb Com#Cnn Com
