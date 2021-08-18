Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology
Laura Prepon has stopped practicing Scientology. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress revealed the news in an interview with People, saying the religion is no longer part of her life.www.cnn.com
Laura Prepon has stopped practicing Scientology. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress revealed the news in an interview with People, saying the religion is no longer part of her life.www.cnn.com
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0