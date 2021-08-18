Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County school board members holding virtual public forums

By Leon Stafford
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clayton County school board members Jasmine Bowles and Deatrice Dee Haney will hold virtual public forums on Thursday to talk about what’s happening in the district. The school system is among several in metro Atlanta that has struggled with high COVID-19 infection cases since classes began earlier this month. At least five Clayton school buildings have been closed temporarily and students sent home to learn remotely because of coronavirus outbreaks.

