Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

UK charts for July 2021: PS5 No.1 hardware, Nintendo Switch No.2 and Xbox Series No.3

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK charts are in for the month of July and there’s some familiar titles once again in the top five video games. F1 2021 was No.1 and the latest FIFA was No.2 and Nintendo’s great remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was at No.3. It should be noted that Nintendo doesn’t supply digital sales from the Switch eShop, so those haven’t been factored in. On the hardware side of things 146,000 consoles were shifted with Sony’s PlayStation 5 once again occupying the No.1 spot with Nintendo Switch following at No.2 and Xbox Series at No.3.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#New Xbox#Nintendo Switch No#Rift Apart#Nintendo Mojang#Konami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
ComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

GTA remastered trilogy could be headed to PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch soon

It may not be the sequel we've been hoping for, but the GTA series could soon be heading to current-gen consoles in the form of a new remastered collection. That's according to a Kotaku report, which claims that the collection will bring together PlayStation 2 titles GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, and will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile before the end of the year. Although Kotaku doesn't name its sources, it does say they have reliable track records and are familiar with what's going on at Rockstar Dundee, the division of Rockstar Games said to be tasked with developing the remasters.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Boyfriend Dungeon Finally Launches On Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox

Kitfox Game’s much anticipated dating sim Boyfriend Dungeon is now available on the Nintendo Switch. The news comes from today’s IndieWorld showcase. Alongside the game’s Switch release, Boyfriend Dungeon has also been released on PC and Xbox. Boyfriend Dungeon combines ARPG gameplay with a dating sim presence, where players can...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

US NPD gaming sales July 2021: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD No.1, Nintendo Switch No.1 for units sold, PS5 No.1 in revenue

Video game industry-tracking firm The NPD Group has revealed the best-selling video games in the United States for the month of July 2021. The best-selling video game during July was the entertaining remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and it was followed by the latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. The PlayStation 5 was the most successful console regarding dollar sales while the Nintendo Switch shifted the most units. Games Beat reports that it was the best July for video game and hardware sales since 2008.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

The Magister Launches on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this September

Publisher Digerati and developer Nerdook have announced that their murder-mystery car battler The Magister will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC on September 2 and on Xbox One on September 3. The game comes from the developer behind Vertical Drop Heroes, Reverse Crawl, and Monster Slayers and puts players in...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Nintendo Switch sweeps Japanese sales charts in historic fashion

Despite releasing a little over four years ago, the Nintendo Switch continues to break records and collect accolades. Famitsu, a Japanese website that compiles sales data in the video game space released its expanded charts for last week and the Switch won out in a big way. Initially, Famitsu releases...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Apex Legends’ PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update is still ‘in the works’

Respawn has said it’s still planning to release a next-gen update for Apex Legends but isn’t yet ready to commit to a launch window. While the battle royale shooter is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, with a performance boost up to 1440p, publisher EA said last year that “more formal enhancements [were] planned” for 2021.
MLBTwinfinite

NPD July: PS5 & Nintendo Switch Drive Record-Setting Month, & Skyward Sword Sales Impress

The NPD Group’s monthly report tracking US video game spending is out, and yet another record has been broken. This time, hardware sales led the charge, with the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch recording impressive numbers. Over on the software side, meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was the best-selling game of the month, the first Nintendo-published title to earn that accolade since Super Mario World: Odyssey.
Video GamesGematsu

NERF Legends announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced cross-play-supported arena first-person shooter NERF Legends for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will launch in October. Here is an overview of the game, via GameMill Entertainment:. About. NERF Legends thrusts you into a futuristic, sci-fi world where you’ll...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Clid the Snail Performance “Flies” on PS5, Devs Open to Xbox & Switch Release

In case you didn’t know, a new, narrative-led top-down shooter titled Clid the Snail is making its way onto the PS4, PS5 and PC this year! In an interview with MP1st, here’s what Game Designer Darío Diéguez shared that the Clid the Snail performance just “flies” on the PS5, and talks about the possibility of the game appearing on other platforms.
Video Gameswhathifi.com

Which is the best 4K Blu-ray player, PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Sony and Microsoft’s latest console generations are now fully up and running. Both now have plenty of great looking (and sounding) games showing off their respective technical prowess, and initial supply issues are starting to ease - albeit still slowly in the PS5’s case. Sales of both new console gaming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy