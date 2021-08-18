UK charts for July 2021: PS5 No.1 hardware, Nintendo Switch No.2 and Xbox Series No.3

It may not be the sequel we've been hoping for, but the GTA series could soon be heading to current-gen consoles in the form of a new remastered collection. That's according to a Kotaku report, which claims that the collection will bring together PlayStation 2 titles GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, and will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile before the end of the year. Although Kotaku doesn't name its sources, it does say they have reliable track records and are familiar with what's going on at Rockstar Dundee, the division of Rockstar Games said to be tasked with developing the remasters.