UK charts for July 2021: PS5 No.1 hardware, Nintendo Switch No.2 and Xbox Series No.3
The UK charts are in for the month of July and there’s some familiar titles once again in the top five video games. F1 2021 was No.1 and the latest FIFA was No.2 and Nintendo’s great remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was at No.3. It should be noted that Nintendo doesn’t supply digital sales from the Switch eShop, so those haven’t been factored in. On the hardware side of things 146,000 consoles were shifted with Sony’s PlayStation 5 once again occupying the No.1 spot with Nintendo Switch following at No.2 and Xbox Series at No.3.mynintendonews.com
