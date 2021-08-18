Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bad offense or good defense?

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in attendance at Halas Hall on Tuesday taking in the Chicago Bears training camp practice along with WCG’s very own Jeff Berckes and Sam Householder, and hopefully you guys all followed along with our live Tweeting of the festivities. From everything we could gather, this may have been the worst performance from the offense this entire camp, from head coach Matt Nagy calling it a “shit show,” to wide receivers coach Mike Furrey saying “this is the most embarrassing day,” because the wide outs couldn’t even line up in a trips formation properly.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster. The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday. Here are the players the Bills released. Offensive Line. Marquel Harrell. Caleb Benenoch. Syrus Tuitele. Defensive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
Posted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears News: Get ready, the Bears are getting healthy

Training camp has been rough for the Chicago Bears, in terms of injuries. The big one, getting plenty of headlines, is that of rookie second-round pick Teven Jenkins who will now miss the majority of the season due to back surgery. However, Jenkins’ injury is only the beginning of the Bears’ woes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Paul Allen Sounds the Silent Alarm On Kirk Cousins

Paul Allen has become nearly as synonymous with the Minnesota Vikings as the color purple. The long-time play-by-play announcer and KFAN radio host is the primary source of information for many fans. Yet, Allen is nowhere near a hot-take artist. In fact, he is the opposite. When fans are up in arms arguing about divisive topics, you can usually find Allen playing the middle.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Kirk Cousins Says Meeting With Dr. Osterholm ‘Was What It Was’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said the team’s talk with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm about the COVID-19 vaccine was “a great meeting,” though that’s about all he said. “Informative,” Cousins said. “It was what it was.” Monday, Dr. Michael Osterholm (Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at University of Minnesota) spoke with the Minnesota #Vikings to discuss COVID-19 vaccines. Today, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins called the meeting "informative." pic.twitter.com/3xG56g7S2d — Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) August 25, 2021 The Vikings brought in Osterholm, a renowned epidemiologist, Monday after multiple reports have emerged that the Vikings are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

How Sean Desai brings both energy and calm to Bears

After hearing members of the Bears defense speak over the past several months, there’s a clear consensus that the team expects an uptick, closer to their 2018 form, and that Sean Desai is going to be a key reason why they succeed. “He’s a wizard,” Danny Trevathan said. “I keep...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
NFLYardbarker

Surprise for Vet Desmond Trufant at Left Corner

The Bears release their first official depth chart in advance of the first preseason game every year and rarely are their real surprises. There was one on this season's initial depth chart. All training camp Kindle Vildor has caused defensive back coach Deshea Townsend and defensive coordinator Sean Desai to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy