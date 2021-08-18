Cancel
MRL Replay | 8-18

kiss951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauRen is back! Carolina Panther’s new mask policy. LauRen’s mom locked herself in a room. Family meeting. Can’t Beat LauRen. Date ’em or Dump ’em. Brutal ways people have been dumped. Maney thinks someone is stealing his beer. When helping out goes wrong.

kiss951.com

#Mrl
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Gets Bamboozled Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Eric Forrester (John McCook) truly believes that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants to reconcile with him as much as he wants to do the same. It hasn’t even crossed Eric’s mind that his wife has moved beyond Queric. That’s one of his miscalculations.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Are Left ‘Surprised’ After Picking Up on One Characteristic of McGee

NCIS has some sharp-eyed, dedicated fans out there; in a recent Reddit post, user tinglesnap noticed Timothy McGee has an interesting characteristic. Apparently, as seen in season 9 episode 17, McGee writes with his left hand. “I love seeing lefties on screen,” the user posted. Additionally, Reddit user dgsouthe commented “McLefty,” prompting another user to reply “DiNozzo…is that you?” harkening back to the infamous teasing McGee would endure at the hands of fellow agent Tony DiNozzo. Interesting how McGee, as a lefty, can mean so much to fans who identify with his character.
TV & Videosthesource.com

Draya Michele Drops Trailer for New Reality Show On Zeus Network

Draya Michele is stepping back into reality TV. The former Basketball Wives star took a long hiatus from television following her departure from the show in 2015. Since leaving Basketball Wives, Draya tapped into her entrepreneurial bag with a number of ventures. This includes her swimwear line, Mint Swim, and...
TV & VideosMendota Reporter

Carl’s Quiz 8-18

Who was the first film star to earn $1 million for a single film?. The answer to last week’s quiz is: By age 60, half of all men are bald or balding.
TV & Videoskiss951.com

My Radio Journey On National Radio Day

All I know is I used to be the youngest person at the radio station! Now, I’m the oldest at Kiss 951. I embrace the role as a leader for sure, but miss the good old days of being young and wild every morning 5 days a week!. When I...
Entertainmentkiss951.com

Get To Know A Bit Of Fenway’s Radio Past On National Radio Day

I got into radio because it sounded cool and I didn’t have to do math. I started at 18 and quickly realized there was SO MUCH more to radio than pushing buttons and talking into a microphone. I like the relationship a radio station can build with a community and I love how involved listeners want to be with their favorite station and the community. This is the whole reason why we get to do fun events and have big on-air contests. And along the way, you get to take a few goofy pictures, haha!
Celebritieskiss951.com

Ryan Reynolds Thinks LeVar Burton Should Be The Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Ryan Reynolds is rooting for LeVar Burton to be the next host of Jeopardy! following Mike Richards’ exit after a number of his offensive comments made in his podcast resurfaced. Richards “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies” in 2013 and 2014 while hosting The Randumb Show podcast. Richards,...
TV Serieskiss951.com

NBC Approves A Reboot For “The Office”

One man has the power to make fans of “The Office” happy. Showrunner Greg Daniels has talked, in the past, that it is possible for the show to be revived. Now NBC says it’s “standing by” to make it happen should Daniels say yes. The problem is, he’s got two other shows he’s working on. The network is ready to reboot the show, the moment Greg is.

