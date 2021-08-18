MRL Replay | 8-18

I got into radio because it sounded cool and I didn’t have to do math. I started at 18 and quickly realized there was SO MUCH more to radio than pushing buttons and talking into a microphone. I like the relationship a radio station can build with a community and I love how involved listeners want to be with their favorite station and the community. This is the whole reason why we get to do fun events and have big on-air contests. And along the way, you get to take a few goofy pictures, haha!