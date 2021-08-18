Cancel
Burlington, VT

Letters to the Editor (8/18/21)

[Re "Green Mountain 'Good Old Boys,'" August 11]: The photo of Adj. Gen. Greg Knight shows him with colonel insignia, not major general. Apparently Seven Days used an old file photo without verifying that the photo must show his current two-star insignia. Roger Crouse. Shelburne. Why 'Spy'?. I don't understand...

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

Burlington, VT
sevendaysvt

Lawmakers Press Scott to Do More to Fight COVID-19

Vermont's legislative leaders on Tuesday called on the governor to do more to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to provide clearer guidance to schools as they prepare to welcome students back to the classroom. House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) pressed Gov. Phil Scott to take further steps...
Burlington, VT
sevendaysvt

A Pandemic Semester Looms, But the Outlook Has Changed

The return of about 25,000 college students to Vermont will look very different this year compared to last, state officials said during Gov. Phil Scott’s regular weekly press conference. Last year, masking, testing and social distancing dominated the beginning of the fall semester. In Burlington and elsewhere, residents worried about...
Winooski, VT
sevendaysvt

Learning the Art of Pie Making in Gary Stuard's Winooski Kitchen

Gary Stuard maintains the tidiest kitchen I've ever seen, down to the nearly crumb-less interior of his oven and the orderly row of some three dozen cookbooks and food magazines standing sentinel on the countertop. So I was a little surprised when he forgot to add the cornstarch to our blueberry pie filling, which was already heaped into the pie pan. But Stuard, unfazed, sprinkled a few spoonfuls of cornstarch onto the filling and stirred it in.
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Maytag Virgin'

Maytag Virgin is a timely romantic comedy about moving forward with courage and a ready heart. When Jack moves in next door to Lizzie, the two schoolteachers bond over an unexpected life event. As romance brews, they find themselves searching for an answer to the same question: How do you know when you’re ready to love again? Maytag Virgin plays August 25 through September 5 at Blue Heron Pond in Williston.
Burlington, VT
sevendaysvt

Team Behind Santiago's to Take Over Kitchen at Chile North

Changes are coming to Chile North, one of Burlington's newest restaurants. Mara and Spencer Welton opened the brick-and-mortar version of their Chile Colorado food cart with business partners Carina Driscoll and Blake Ewoldsen on July 8. In a social media post on August 19, the business announced the Weltons "have decided it is time to move on."
Society
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'Compassion and Forgiveness' (8/23/21)

Cool air streamed through my car windows as I turned onto a narrow and crowded bridge. I was two years sober, and I was on my way to pick up a friend from a nearby bus station. After sleeping on the streets for several months, he had reached out to me over social media to ask if he could stay at my house in Sandgate for a few weeks. He had always treated me with compassion throughout the course of our friendship, so I felt it only fair to repay his kindness.
Burlington, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Mayor Mulls a Citywide Mask Mandate

Burlington leaders are considering another mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in Chittenden County have risen sharply. Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday that he will host a town hall meeting with local businesses next week to discuss whether his office should pursue a citywide mask mandate similar to the one that was in effect for most of the last year.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Increasing Downpours Impede Efforts to Improve Lake Champlain's Water Quality

Don't let me ruin your fun at the beach, but there's yet more bad news about the likely effects of the climate crisis in Vermont. A sobering warning is woven through a recent report about the water quality in Lake Champlain, Vermont's crown jewel. The climate crisis could create a serious drag on the huge, expensive, decades-long push to reduce the phosphorus that feeds weed growth and algae blooms, including the toxic blue-green algae that force beach closings and indicate a lake under stress.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01546

To the Creditors of: Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden, late of Essex Junction, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 604-11-19 WNCV

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 16, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Patricia Huntley to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation, dated May 18, 2016 and recorded in Book 303 Page 279 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation to Ditech Financial, LLC dated July 25, 2019 and recorded in Book 353 Page 252 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Merchant Street, Barre, Vermont on September 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Politics
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Sounding Off

There are four full pages of letters to the editor in this week's Seven Days. One is feedback related to Kevin McCallum's August 4 story about Vermont's new indoor firing range, where you can check out firearms the way you rent shoes at a bowling alley. Gun aficionados across the...
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

Vermont's Cookbook Queen Is Selling Off Her Collection

Vermont's unofficial cookbook queen is ceding the throne. South Burlington's Loreen Benner says she is selling off her collection of more than 3,200 cookbooks, signaling an end to her reign after more than a decade. Benner, whose immense collection was the subject of a 2009 Seven Days story, began her...
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

New Law Helps Vermont's Early Childhood Educators Advance

Alysia Coyle is up each weekday at 5:30 a.m. By 6, she’s on the job — cleaning an office building in Vergennes. After a couple hours, she heads to the Bristol Family Center, where she’s a preschool teacher, part of the workforce behind Vermont’s workforce. The parents whose children are enrolled at the center can’t work unless educators like Alysia do.

