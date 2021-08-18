Cancel
CERTAIN MISCONCEPTIONS WITH REGARD TO BITCOIN

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the origin of any new thing, there is some misconception that follows along with some appreciable parts. So is with cryptocurrency. As we know Bitcoin is known to have gained huge popularity in a shorter span of time. No doubt the currency has always been appreciated but there are some bad things that have been discussed and falsely spread amongst people. Here the topic is also going to talk about some famous misconception that has always been people talking. So let us get into them:

Crypto Market Retracts by $90 Billion as Dogecoin, Polkadot Fall 8%

You know what they say about the weather: Just wait long enough and it will change. The same holds true for cryptocurrency. Markets have sloped downward across the last 24 hours, led by Polkadot (down 9%), Dogecoin (down 8%), Binance Coin (6%), and Cardano (down 4%). The total crypto market cap has slimmed down by about $90 billion (4%) from yesterday, per CoinGecko.
John Bollinger Says Bitcoin Traders Should Be on the Alert

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reveals the DeFi hack, Cardano changes and forex signals

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made statements about the DeFi attack that occurred during the day and caused a loss of $ 611 million. “Nothing is safe,” says the CEO of Binance. In particular, explanations from a name such as CZ were expected to calm the bewildered investors in the markets. Let’s take a look at the details and what happened with forex signals.
Kraken Donates $250,000 To Advance Ethereum 2.0 Blockchain Upgrade Efforts

Ethereum 2.0 blockchain upgrade remains one of the most anticipated upgrades in the crypto space. Most of the upgrades required for the complete overhaul have already been performed. Things like the London Hard Fork came with EIP-1559. This upgrade completely changed the monetary policy of the network. Moving ETH towards becoming deflationary in the long-term.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
11 popular types of cryptocurrency that aren’t Bitcoin

Bitcoin gets all the headlines when people talk about cryptocurrencies, but there are literally thousands of other options when it comes to these digital currencies. In fact, cryptos that aren’t Bitcoin are usually considered an “also ran” – what are called “altcoins,” or alternatives to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin may be...
Bitcoin SV Price Dips 3.1% to $162.69 – Where to Buy BSV

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is one of the hard forks created out of Bitcoin. The purpose of the creators of this network was to ensure that Bitcoin SV keeps the original vision of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. The network has gained its own set of supporters, who have supported the value of BSV over the years.
Bitcoin Association to host BSV blockchain conference in Miami

ZUG, Switzerland – August 25, 2021 – Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it will host a one-day BSV blockchain conference in Miami on September 1, 2021. Hosted at the SLS Brickell...
“Bitcoin Australia” – “Bitcoin Canada” – “Bitcoin South Africa” – “Bitcoin NZ”

“Bitcoin Australia“, Canada, South Africa, NZ system is awesome for everyone who is interested in making money from the cryptocurrency market. This “bitcoin canada” review explains how everybody is getting benefits using this great opportunity. As the price of Bitcoin is increasing day by day that’s why it’s the perfect time to jump-in right now to take the benefits of this awesome making money opportunity. So, if you are interested in it and would like join for making nice income using it then Click here to get started making $13000 in 24 hours with this secret bitcoin evolution system easily now!
PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.
TA: Bitcoin Rejected above $50K, Why BTC Could Correct Gains

Bitcoin price failed to stay above $50,000 and corrected lower against the US Dollar. BTC could correct lower towards the $48,250 support in the near term. Bitcoin tested the $50,500 resistance level before correcting lower. The price is now trading near $49,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Back? $51,100 Is a Key Level

Blockstream Raises $210M, Acquires Mining Chip Manufacturer Spondoolies

The Series B round values Adam Back's Bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion. Blockstream was founded in 2014 with a focus on building infrastructure and applications based upon the Bitcoin network. The firm was co-founded by CEO Adam Back (inventor of Hashcash, a system for discouraging spam emails that influenced Satoshi Nakamoto’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism design for Bitcoin) and nine others, including Bitcoin Core developer Gregory Maxwell.

