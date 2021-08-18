Xavier Hires Dr. Angela Graham-Williams

NEW ORLEANS – Angela Graham-Williams, Ph.D., officially joined the Xavier University of Louisiana family as the director of the counseling and wellness department this month. She will provide leadership in the development, implementation, and evaluation of all aspects of the department’s mission and goals and managing the day-to-day operation of the subunits. Graham-Williams will also work closely with students, couples and groups on assessments, counseling, treatment planning, implementing crisis intervention and crisis communication.