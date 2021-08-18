Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Xavier Hires Dr. Angela Graham-Williams

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Angela Graham-Williams, Ph.D., officially joined the Xavier University of Louisiana family as the director of the counseling and wellness department this month. She will provide leadership in the development, implementation, and evaluation of all aspects of the department’s mission and goals and managing the day-to-day operation of the subunits. Graham-Williams will also work closely with students, couples and groups on assessments, counseling, treatment planning, implementing crisis intervention and crisis communication.

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Health Services
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy