D.C. Housing Authority Interim Executive Director Brenda Donald was named the agency’s permanent leader Friday after a vote by its board of commissioners. Donald took over as interim leader of the entity in late May, after the board decided not to renew former director Tyrone Garrett’s contract. Donald most recently served as Mayor Muriel Bowser’s director of the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, but had retired a few weeks before stepping into the DCHA role on an interim basis.