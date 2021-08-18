Leipsic enters NWC with experienced team

LEIPSIC — Leipsic will move to the Northwest Conference this season and the Vikings could be well prepared for the journey with returning starters at eight positions on offense and eight positions on defense.

The Vikings will replace Paulding in the NWC after playing football in the Blanchard Valley Conference since 1965.

“We have a lot of experience coming back and had as good an offseason as we have had. A lot will ride on our ability to start fast. Our schedule is loaded at the start,” Leipsic coach Joe Kirkendall said. “With the expanded playoffs, which we support, it gives us a chance to really test ourselves early. We hope that sets us up for our league schedule.”

Leipsic, which finished 5-3 last season, opens its season with games against Liberty-Benton, Fairview and Tinora. Last season, Liberty-Benton won the BVC and Fairview and Tinora were the two top teams in the Green Meadows Conference.

Quarterback Dillan Niese, running back Caleb Ellerbrock, center Kolby Chamberlain, offensive guards Brayden Casteel and Adrian Carrillo, offensive tackle Payton Lammers, wide receiver Trent Siefker and tight end Hayden Hiegel are returning starters on offense.

Defensively, linebacker Ethan Lammers, defensive backs Blake Liffick, Quin Schroeder and Estevan Carrillo are back, as are Carrillo and Niese on the defensive line and Casteel and Hiegel at linebacker.

They also will get back senior running back/defensive back Fabian Pena, who missed last season because of a foot injury. He caught five touchdown passes and rushed for more than 300 yards in 2019 and was a starter in the defensive backfield as a freshman and sophomore.

Ethan Lammers was first-team All-BVC and second-team All-Northwest Ohio last season. Casteel and Siefker were second-team All-BVC. Niese, Carrillo and Liffick were third-team All-BVC and Chamberlain, Hiegel and Schroeder were honorable mention.

Experience is a strength on both sides of the ball. Especially on defense, the Vikings add speed to their experience. “It will be as fast a defense as we’ve had since 2012. Our secondary is as good as we’ve had since then as well,” Kirkendall said.

Offensive line depth could be a concern. “We get really young in our back-ups,” Kirkendall said. The defensive line is also inexperienced. “That’s where most of our new faces and replacements will be.

“We’re starting in the NWC so a lot is unknown. Several teams, we have never played but we have some experience with a few of the teams. Obviously, Columbus Grove has had a great stretch the last couple of years and was tremendous in 2021. Allen East should be really good and Spencerville returns a lot of players from a very solid group. We don’t know a lot about the rest of the league, which actually makes things even more exciting,” he said.