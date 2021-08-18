Cancel
For Alabama Coaches of Olympic Sports, Recruiting Remains a Hurdle

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
For professional athletes in the National Football League, winning in the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal. To them, competing on the largest stage in American sport and contributing to their team's victory is the absolute pinnacle of accomplishments.

In American sport, the NFL, MLB and NBA dominate the majority of sports headlines. Other leagues like the NFL and the MLS also draw a large audience, placing each athlete on the largest stage in their respective sport.

For many current and former college athletes, the Olympics serve as that stage.

Every four years, the Olympics capture an international audience of spectators, with athletes from across the globe competing at the absolute top level of their discipline. For those athletes, there is no larger stage and the exposure will never be greater.

At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the University of Alabama had 22 current and former athletes representing 13 nations and competing in a total of seven different disciplines. At the end of the 17 days of competition, a grand total of five medals were won by the athletes: one gold, two silver and two bronze.

While football, basketball, baseball and softball garner the most attention from college athletics fans, the Olympics puts the athletes of other sports at the front and center. Track & field, swimming & diving and other disciplines that are often forgotten for three years by the majority of American audiences are suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

“Olympic success for our sport, that’s the top of the top for us,” first-year Alabama swimming & diving coach Margo Geer said. “As young swimmers and divers, that’s kind of the ultimate goal there. For our sport, I think it’s very important to have that success and very important for the rest of our program to see what’s possible and what everyone here is capable of.”

Six former Crimson Tide swimmers represented six different nations at the 2021 Olympics, while current junior Rhyan White was the lone active Alabama swimmer to make the trip to Tokyo. While White was unable to reach the podium this summer, she was able to finish fourth in both the 100- and 200-meter backstroke.

In addition to displaying the hard work and training that they have had to fight through in order to make it to the international stage that the Olympics provide, athletes that attended American institutions also have the opportunity to represent their respective NCAA programs. While athletes are at the Olympics to primarily represent their nations, college programs also see a certain level of exposure that can potentially have an impact on recruiting.

“We prepare kids to be able to swim at the highest level and to dive at the highest level so I think that’s something that within our program is awesome to promote and to share that energy but also for the recruits coming in,” Geer said. “That’s something they want to see and when they see an Alabama swimmer in Tokyo, that gets them excited. That lights them up.

“So definitely important for us — something that is going to be always something that we’re striving for and hopefully in years to come we’re putting more people on the team. That’s the goal. I know that’s a challenge in itself and that’s what we’re shooting for.”

In June of 2011, Dan Waters was hired as head coach of Alabama track & field. Just one year removed from the 2012 Olympics in London, the topic of Crimson Tide athletes competing in the international spectacle was often a topic of discussion.

In London, only one former Alabama track & field athlete was present in Kirani James of Grenada. The 2021 Olympics tell a different story. In Tokyo, James made his return for his third Olympics. This time, however, he was joined by eight other former Crimson Tide track & field athletes.

While jumping from one athlete to nine is a dramatic improvement, Waters noted that recruiting stays the same level of difficult regardless of how many athletes are representing the Crimson Tide in the Olympics. There might be an increase in former Alabama athletes that are now Olympians, but that doesn't necessarily make recruiting high-level talent any easier.

“You would think it would be a snowball effect but we laugh about it,” Waters said. “For every great athlete that we bring to our program, you would think that it would give us a bump up or a notch on that next recruit or whatever but it’s harder every year than it’s ever been.”

For college coaches, calling plays or coaching drills on a practice field barely scratches the surface of the duties that are expected of them. In addition to monitoring academics and conducting meetings with athletes, recruiting takes up a large amount of time. While recruiting for large college sports like football and basketball gather a lot of attention, recruiting for smaller sports like track & field and swimming & diving doesn't gain nearly as much attention from the average college athletics fan.

High-level high school talent is very difficult to recruit, regardless of the sport. While coaches like Alabama football's Nick Saban or Crimson Tide basketball's Nate Oats sometimes make the recruiting game look easy, a big-time commitment doesn't really reflect all of the hard work that went into their recruiting process or the countless hours that the coaches spent to ensure that the athlete ultimately attended the University of Alabama.

The same applies to college coaches of the less-popular sports. The Olympics might give the Alabama programs a platform to display what they want to see out of their athletes and the level of success that they would like for them to achieve, but that doesn't mean that the athletes will simply come flocking to Tuscaloosa.

“It’s just constant recruiting, constant trying to move the program forward, trying to look for the greatest athletes, trying to coach to the best of our ability,” Waters said. “There’s never really been a down day since I started here as far as the energy that we have to bring to be able to draw those athletes in here to move the program forward to gain respect across the SEC and the national level.

"To do those kinds of things it’s an everyday, all-day, it’s-all-we-think-about kind of thing and it’s never gotten any easier which is ok. That’s part of the process.”

While the Olympics might put a spotlight on current and former Alabama athletes, the impact doesn't necessarily translate directly over to recruiting. While the coaches are excited for their former athletes' successes on the world's largest stage for their sports, the job of recruiting doesn't get any easier despite recent successes.

At the end of the day, Waters is proud of his former athletes for being able to see their dreams come to fruition. Their success not only reflects upon the athletes themselves and their hard work, but also on the coaches and programs that helped shape them and give them a path to achieving their goals.

"We had great representation at the Olympics across all sports and having people compete and make finals and do some very special things at the Olympics was very satisfying for us as a program," Waters said. "It’s kind of dreams realized. We talk about the process that we’ve put forth and what we ask our athletes to do and buy in and whatnot and when they actually achieve their dreams of being Olympians it really feels great.”

