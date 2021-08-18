Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it's just ducky

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago

BELFAST, Maine — (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

"It's wonderful," she told New England Cable News. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Belfast, ME
Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Belfast, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Cable News#Ducky#England#Ap#The Bangor Daily News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WDBO

Indiana man survives grizzly attack in Alaskan national park

An Indiana man is recovering after being attacked by a bear at Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials said. In a news release, the 55-year-old man, who was not identified, was in stable condition in a Fairbanks hospital. According to the National Park Service, the man was hiking alone...
Alaska StatePosted by
WDBO

Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska — (AP) — Road access in a popular national park in Interior Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue that has been exacerbated by climate change, the park announced Tuesday. The lone road through Denali National Park and Preserve spans 92...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Australian state sets another high for cases

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health...
Hawaii StatePosted by
WDBO

Hawaiian locals beg tourists to stay home, citing COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU — Many local Hawaiians have been asking tourists to stop visiting the islands during the pandemic, and the governor is now echoing their calls. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Gov. David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. "We know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii."
Mebane, NCPosted by
WDBO

Former NBC News anchor, correspondent Lloyd Dobyns Jr. dies

MEBANE, N.C. — (AP) — Lloyd Dobyns Jr., an award-winning NBC News correspondent who reported from places around the world and who anchored an innovative U.S. television newscast in the early 1980s, has died, his family said. He was 85. Ken Dobyns said in a statement that his father died...
Cape Canaveral, FLPosted by
WDBO

Astronaut: Spacewalk postponed due to pinched nerve in neck

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A NASA astronaut said Tuesday that he pulled out of a spacewalk this week because of a pinched nerve in his neck. NASA canceled Tuesday’s spacewalk at the International Space Station less than 24 hours in advance, citing “a minor medical issue” with Mark Vande Hei but didn't elaborate.
SoccerPosted by
WDBO

Cleanup begins of Haiti town's earthquake-crumbled homes

MANICHE, Haiti — (AP) — At the edge of a pile of rubble, Michael Jules plunged an iron bar over and over into the crumbling concrete of his grandmother’s home. A younger cousin squatted at his feet, pulling away debris with a trowel. It was Jules’ third day working the...
Georgia StatePosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Georgia Gov. orders National Guard to hospitals

ATLANTA — More than 100 National Guard personnel are being deployed to 20 hospitals across Georgia to help deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. The 105 medically trained Guardsmen and women will help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick,...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

YouTuber hunts views and votes in California recall bid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The only time Californians voted to recall a governor, they replaced him with a Hollywood megastar. This time, could it be a 29-year-old YouTube star who ends up leading the nation's most populous state?. It's a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath could conceivably win...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — A state Senate hearing on how racial concepts are taught in North Carolina classrooms devolved into chaos Tuesday when one of the state's highest-ranking Republicans shouted at a prominent Democratic lawmaker and stormed out of the room. Despite the uproar, the Senate Education Committee ultimately...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
WDBO

Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, is the second person to be charged with attacking photographer John Minchillo,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy