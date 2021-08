With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way people shop, it's also changing the way dairy products sell to consumers – for better or worse. While dairy products represent 10% of shelf space in a typical brick-and-mortar grocery store, they only represent 3% of shopping space when it comes to the digital versions of those stores. Many in the dairy industry have called grocery ecommerce spaces the "Wild West" because of its pay-to-play nature, since every pixel on the screen comes at a cost. Despite that cost, though, experts warn dairy brands should invest now rather than later if they want to reap the rewards.