Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 37 million

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 37 million late Tuesday, fueled by a continued surge in infections attributed primarily to the unchecked spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

By 8 a.m. EDT Wednesday, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 37,020,723, including nearly 130,000 new cases and 890 additional deaths reported during the prior 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The latest figures mean U.S. COVID-19 infections reached the latest million-case milestone in only seven days. During the nation’s winter peak, the U.S. averaged 1 million new cases every four days, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Meanwhile, new U.S. cases currently account for nearly 17% of the more than 17 million global cases reported during the past 28 days, while the 13,885 virus-related U.S. deaths confirmed in the past 28 days account for only about 5% of the more than 261,000 million COVID-19 fatalities confirmed worldwide during the same period. By contrast, the nation’s cumulative 623,329 virus-related deaths account for roughly 14% of the nearly 4.4 million global fatalities to date.

India has recorded the second-highest nationwide cases with more than 32 million, resulting in nearly 433,000 deaths, while Brazil has confirmed more than 20.4 million cases but nearly 571,000 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

To date, 11 U.S. states have confirmed at least 1 million COVID-19 cases each, including:

  • California: nearly 4.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 65,000 deaths.
  • Texas: nearly 3.4 million cases, resulting in more than 54,000 deaths.
  • Florida: nearly 3 million cases, resulting in nearly 41,000 deaths.
  • New York: more than 2.2 million cases, resulting in more than 54,000 deaths.
  • Illinois: nearly 1.5 million cases, resulting in more than 26,000 deaths.
  • Georgia: nearly 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 22,000 deaths.
  • Pennsylvania: nearly 1.3 million cases, resulting in nearly 28,000 deaths.
  • Ohio: nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 21,000 deaths.
  • North Carolina: more than 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 14,000 deaths.
  • New Jersey: more than 1 million cases, resulting in nearly 27,000 deaths.
  • Michigan: more than 1 million cases, resulting in more than 21,000 deaths.

Fifteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Virginia, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, another eight states have reported fewer than half a million cases but more than 300,000 cases, including Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Nevada, Connecticut and Kansas.

