I have made (more than my normal) shopping trips to several Super Walmart stores in my area and beyond recently. The company appears to have made self-checkout their primary way for customers to make in-store purchases. On yesterday, a thought struck me: if self-checkout is their primary method to do in-store sale transactions, WHY do they still have 15-20 rows of unmanned cashier-assisted checkout stands? I am seeing maybe 1-2 cashiers working in the traditional check-out aisles/stands every time I go there. I suppose they are keeping the traditional checkout rows for the Christmas shopping/holiday season, perhaps.....when it's more busy.