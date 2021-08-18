Lithuania seeks tougher EU migration curbs to stem crossings from Belarus

Janez Janša has been tweeting her aching fingers for days. His message, in Sunday’s version: “The EU will not open any ‘humanitarian’ or European migration corridor to Afghanistan. We will not allow the strategic mistake of 2015 to repeat itself. “Therefore, only people who have worked directly for NATO and the EU will be helped. The head of the national-conservative Slovenian government has decided to speak on behalf of the entire Union – the country currently holds the six-monthly rotating presidency of the councils of ministers. In fact, only two countries supported his position: Austria and Hungary. Most other states and heads of EU institutions also want to prevent a wave of migration like 2015. However, they widen the group of those in need of protection, speak of moral responsibility and insist on commitments to programs. resettlement.