Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Lithuania seeks tougher EU migration curbs to stem crossings from Belarus

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania, facing a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus, said it would ask other European Union countries to approve tougher rules on migration at an EU meeting on Wednesday overshadowed by the crisis in Afghanistan. Lithuania accuses Belarus of deliberately flying Iraqi and other migrants to...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Eu#Vilnius#Reuters#Taliban#Afghans#Iraqis#Lithuanian#Unhcr#The Lithuanian Red Cross#Interior#German#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Lithuania Wants EU Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Inflow

Lithuania says it has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on Belarusian citizens and companies it says are helping migrants cross into the bloc. In recent months thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Afghanistan, have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania alone, but neighboring EU member states such as Poland and Latvia have also seen increases in illegal crossings.
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lithuania says will complete Belarus border fence by Sept 2022

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching their territory from Belarus and have accused Lukashenko of using them to put pressure on the European Union to lift sanctions against his country.
ImmigrationTimes Daily

EU condemns Belarus for 'direct attack' using migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday condemned what it called Belarus’s “aggressive behavior” in organizing illegal border crossings with migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the 27-nation bloc. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Lithuania asks for more help from EU countries

A video released Tuesday by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry shows how migrants become the plaything of political power. A dozen Belarusian security forces are apparently pushing a group of migrants across the green border into Lithuania. Men have built themselves behind people like a wall, they wear full protective gear with helmets and shields like they are hooligans.
PoliticsBBC

Lithuania says Belarus officers illegally pushed migrants over border

Lithuania has accused 12 Belarusian officers in riot gear of illegally entering its territory to push a group of migrants over the border. Its border service said the Belarusians were repeatedly told they had violated the border during the tense incident on Tuesday. Belarus accused Lithuanian guards of being violent...
ImmigrationTimes Daily

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are holding emergency talks on Wednesday in response to allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign to destabilize the Baltic EU member country. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
ImmigrationTelegraph

EU fears new wave of migration as Afghans flee Taliban takeover

European governments were locked in urgent talks on Tuesday on how to avoid a new wave of refugees into Europe as thousands of Afghans flee a Taliban takeover. Even as they send military aircraft to rescue their own citizens and former Afghan staff, Europe’s leaders want to avoid a new flood of refugees like that seen in 2015.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
Immigrationkfgo.com

Greece says EU ‘not ready’ for new migration crisis

ATHENS (Reuters) – The European Union is not in a position to deal with another migration crisis like the one seen in 2015 and must act to try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday. Mitararchi, who last week...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Lithuania builds border fence with Belarus, Latvia declares state of emergency

You are trapped nowhere. As a result, the migrants who have undertaken to travel from Belarus to Lithuanian territory in recent days are acting desperately. On Saturday, however, Lithuania closed the mostly green border with its southeast neighbor, after more than 4,000 migrants – the majority of whom were Iraqis – entered Belarus since the start of the year. A video broadcast on Belarusian opposition channel Nexta shows how migrants burn their clothes on the border strip to at least warm up a little near the fire. In another video, a Lithuanian border guard gives an angry man the order “Go back!” “, Whereupon he asks:” Where is the return?
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Slovenia clashes with EU leaders to accept Afghans

Janez Janša has been tweeting her aching fingers for days. His message, in Sunday’s version: “The EU will not open any ‘humanitarian’ or European migration corridor to Afghanistan. We will not allow the strategic mistake of 2015 to repeat itself. “Therefore, only people who have worked directly for NATO and the EU will be helped. The head of the national-conservative Slovenian government has decided to speak on behalf of the entire Union – the country currently holds the six-monthly rotating presidency of the councils of ministers. In fact, only two countries supported his position: Austria and Hungary. Most other states and heads of EU institutions also want to prevent a wave of migration like 2015. However, they widen the group of those in need of protection, speak of moral responsibility and insist on commitments to programs. resettlement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy