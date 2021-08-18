Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it's just ducky

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

BELFAST, Maine — (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

"It's wonderful," she told New England Cable News. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Belfast, ME
Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Belfast, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Cable News#Ducky#England#Ap#The Bangor Daily News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
California StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Calif. officials hopeful surge is moderating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A summer coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant is again straining some California hospitals, particularly in rural areas, but the trend shows signs of moderating and experts predict improvement in coming weeks. The pattern is similar to the infection spikes California experienced last summer and much...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago customs agents seize fake DEA badges from China destined for Pennsylvania

CHICAGO — Officers seized 26 counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration badges in Chicago that were destined for locations across the United States, including Pennsylvania. CBP officials said officers inspected 25 packages from China to determine the contents. The 26 badges were found inside and were being sent to addresses in Washington, Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Australian state sets another high for cases

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health...
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim found themselves looking at thick yellow haze instead of alpine scenery.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Expert offers tips as flight cancelations continue

PITTSBURGH — Travelers and industry experts are continuing to see an increase in flight cancelations from a variety of airlines. “It’s been worse now than probably ever,” said Tom Diecks, President/Owner of Greater Pittsburgh Travel Agency. Diecks said clients are reporting canceled or delayed flights on a nearly daily basis,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy