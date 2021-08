TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2,050,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.115 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on August 24, 2026.