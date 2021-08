We’re not entirely sure, but we’d be willing to bet that the Hainan chicken is the only culinary revelation achieved in a former Taco Bell. Two elements define all great Chinese cuisine, no matter the region or ingredients: 1. the hsiang, the essential fragrance of the dish, and 2. the hsien, the fundamental, natural flavors of the food itself. What arrived at the table of the fortunate patron who visited the original Chef Ma’s location, a former fast-food joint in Overland with ersatz adobe walls and tiled roof that were gloriously incongruent with the fare that the chef brought to life, was the essence of these two elements. It was rendered with the talent that marked so many of the joys that emerged from the kitchen of the late Ying Jing Ma.