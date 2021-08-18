Mott Community College Offers Students One Free Class For Vaccination

Time to polish up those resumes, because one the largest in-person career expos in the area is about to happen. The Dort Financial Center will be the site of one of the biggest job fairs to happen in quite some time.The Flint & Genesee Group, in partnership with the City of Flint and the Fenton Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the Genesee County Career Expo. The event is designed to help employers find works, and job seekers find a job.