Mott Community College Offers Students One Free Class For Vaccination
Mott Community College is offering up a free class for students that have gotten their Covid-19 vaccine. There have been plenty of vaccine incentive programs in Genesee County, especially since we have had one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitation. They've ranged from cash prizes to food and drink, but MCC is cutting straight to the point with students. Mott is offering one free class, up to $750) to any vaccinated student!club937.com
