Genesee County, MI

Mott Community College Offers Students One Free Class For Vaccination

By Clay
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 6 days ago
Mott Community College is offering up a free class for students that have gotten their Covid-19 vaccine. There have been plenty of vaccine incentive programs in Genesee County, especially since we have had one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitation. They've ranged from cash prizes to food and drink, but MCC is cutting straight to the point with students. Mott is offering one free class, up to $750) to any vaccinated student!

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Michigan Education
Michigan Health
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Michigan Vaccines
#Drivers License#Vaccinations#Mcc#Student Academic Success#Covid
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Huge Local Career Expo Looks to Match Employers & Job Seekers

Time to polish up those resumes, because one the largest in-person career expos in the area is about to happen. The Dort Financial Center will be the site of one of the biggest job fairs to happen in quite some time.The Flint & Genesee Group, in partnership with the City of Flint and the Fenton Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the Genesee County Career Expo. The event is designed to help employers find works, and job seekers find a job.
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Flint Schools Closed For The Week Due To Heat

Flint Community Schools will be closed for the rest of the week with Friday being undecided due to the current heatwave. Flint Schools have yet to get their air conditioning together for each classroom. Forcing the Flint schools to close down until the upgrades come through. And that's if they get the upgrades at all.
Michigan State Posted by Club 93.7
Club 93.7

Michigan School Hits Parents With $400,000 Bill Over Freedom of Information Act Inquiry

A group of parents was shocked to learn that their request for information from a local school district would cost them about $400,000. Parents in the Forest Hills Public School system made the request in May, under the Freedom of Information Act. The inquiry asked for "any and all writings" that contained the words diversity, equity, or inclusion, according to Yahoo News.
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

University Of Michigan Will Require Face Masks

U Of M just announced that they will require their students to revert back to face-covering by August 11 regardless of their current vaccination status. This is a response to the rapid rise in recent covid-19 numbers and the surge of the new delta variant. And like most things, when the colleges start to develop a trend, everyone else tends to follow.

