Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.