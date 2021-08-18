Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What they're saying about the Eagles: Is Jalen Hurts headed to superstardom?

By Evan Macy
phillyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a very small sample size with which to extrapolate about Jalen Hurts. The second year quarterback started four games last season and has been in two Eagles training camps with two different coaching schemes. MORE ON THE EAGLES. The predictions for Hurts run the full gambit, from some...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Jets#American Football#Espn#Ppg#Wip#Patriots#Inquirer Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Former Eagles cornerback lands on the Lions

After sitting on the open market for nearly five months, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has a new NFL team. The veteran nickel defender signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday evening. Eagles fans certainly aren’t sad to see him move on. Here’s what we wrote...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLAtlantic City Press

Eagles-Steelers analysis: Jalen Hurts not shy about throwing down the middle

Jalen Hurts' performance Thursday fell somewhere between so-so and encouraging. In the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opener Thursday — a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field — the second-year quarterback went 3 for 7, but two of those incompletions were the result of drops. The biggest demerit of the night came on an errant throw to Quez Watkins. Hurts had a clean pocket and Watkins streaking down the sideline but just misfired.
NFLThe Phinsider

Carson Wentz Injury Could Have Huge Ramifications for the Miami Dolphins

The newly acquired Indianapolis Colts starting QB, Carson Wentz, underwent surgery to remove a broken bone in his foot on Monday – a move that could have huge ramifications for the Miami Dolphins regarding their rumored interest in Houston Texans QB, Deshaun Watson. A creative trade brought Wentz to Indianapolis...
NFLDetroit Free Press

Jalen Hurts nondescript in start as Eagles drop first preseason game to Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – There wasn't much gleaned from Jalen Hurts' debut as the Eagles' starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. That's because head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that he wasn't going to show elaborate packages. So Hurts mostly stood in the...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]
NFLAtlantic City Press

How much time are the Eagles going to give Jalen Hurts to 'take the reins'?

When the Philadelphia Eagles opened training camp two weeks ago at the NovaCare Complex, Nick Sirianni was asked what he wanted to see from Jalen Hurts. The first-year head coach said he wanted to see Hurts “take the reins and roll with it.”. Two weeks into camp, we’re still waiting...
NFLYardbarker

Why the Eagles did the right thing in pulling Jalen Hurts early

I went to the first preseason game yesterday that saw the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-16. I came away very pleased with what I needed to see. Unfortunately, when it comes to Jalen Hurts, the wider media didn’t share the same sentiment. On the way back to my...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Eagles' Jalen Hurts briefly hospitalized with 'stomach bug,' coach says

Jalen Hurts missed the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots due to illness. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that, after their 35-0 loss, Hurts was dealing with pain in his abdomen and went to the hospital to get checked out. Sirianni said it turned out to be a "stomach bug" and it was "causing some pressure in his stomach."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Only trade Derek Barnett for C.J. Henderson

Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Derek Barnett. While there is no substantive reason for these trade rumors, at least as far as I can tell, as Barnett has had a very “Derek Barnett”-y offseason in that he’s been solid though not spectacular, the beyond unfortunate (potentially) season-ending left leg injury of New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson has caused some members of Eagles nation to pontificate about what sort of package the team could get in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles teammates 'blown away' by Jalen Hurts on and off the field

The latest buzz out of Philadelphia Eagles training camp regarding second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts should have fans extremely exciting for what’s in store for the 2021 season. According to ESPN insider Jordan Schultz, Eagles players are “blown away” by Hurts’ on-field ability and his leadership outside the white lines:. Because...

Comments / 1

Community Policy