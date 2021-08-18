Cancel
Golf

Japan's magical 2021 in golf continues as Nakajima wins McCormack Medal

By Joel Beall
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s Keita Nakajima has won the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the top player in the 2021 World Amateur Golf Ranking. Nakajima is a name that may be unfamiliar to most American golf fans as he plays mostly in Asia. He did participate in last week’s U.S. Amateur but failed to advance out of stroke play, his 80-71 eight shots short of a playoff for the Round of 64. However, the 21-year-old Nakajima did capture the Japan Amateur Championship and has had success on the Japan Golf Tour, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2021 Token Homemate Cup, a third-place finish at the 2020 Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters and a top-10 standing at the 2020 Dunlop Phoenix.

